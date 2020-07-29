Cameco's (CCJ -12.4% ) July gains are nearly wiped out after posting a larger than expected Q2 loss despite a 35% Y/Y rise in revenues to C$525M.

The company says the shutdown of operations because of COVID-19 resulted in an additional $37M in costs and increased reliance on the spot market for uranium supply.

Cameco says it plans to restart the Cigar Lake uranium mine in Saskatchewan at the beginning of September; if it restarts and maintains continued operations, the company targets its share of production for 2020 at 5.3M lbs.

Cameco says it has $878M in cash and short-term holdings and an undrawn $1B credit facility, which it does not expect to draw on this year.

Uranium stocks trade sharply lower on news of the Cigar Lake reopen: UUUU -9.7% , UEC -4.8% , DNN -8.5% , URG -6.1% , NXE -6.2% , OTCQX:FCUUF -8.3% .

ETF: URA