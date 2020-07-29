Citing the strength of this morning's Q2 report, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Joel Fishbein was "encouraged by the company turning operating income positive and FCF positive for the quarter" and thinks the company has "adequate levers available to remain in positive territory for the year."

Price target increased from $25 to $40, a 32% upside to the last close.