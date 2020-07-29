Ultra-thinly traded nano cap AnPac Bio-Medical Co., Ltd. (ANPC +24.6% ) is up on a healthy 40x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 231K shares, in apparent reaction to its announcement that it has completed 180K Cancer Differentiation Analysis (CDA)-based tests as of July 15.

The company says its CDA device and algorithm uses an integrated sensor system to detect certain biophysical signals in blood samples at multiple biological levels (protein, cellular, molecular) using a range of measures to assess overall cancer risk.