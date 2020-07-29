Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA -1.9% ) slides after reporting a larger than forecast Q2 loss and a 43% Y/Y decline in revenues, hit by lower volumes across all businesses due to COVID-19, although results improved sequentially in each month following a bottom in April.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA fell 82% Y/Y to $44.1M.

The company issues in-line guidance for Q3, seeing sales declining 15%-20%, implying $886M-$941M vs. $901M analyst consensus.

Axalta says its restructuring to result in a 5% global workforce reduction, or ~550 employees, over two years, with the potential for additional reductions from Europe subject to works council consultations and local legal requirements.

The company expects the moves to generate $50M in savings, with $40M expected by the end of 2021.