UDR (NYSE:UDR) Q2 earnings failed to meet the consensus estimate that had already been lowered. UDR slips 0.8% .

The apartment REIT posted Q2 FFO per share of 51 cents, missing the 53 cent consensus, and down from 54 cents in the year-ago quarter.

July rent collections are consistent with April, May and June at corresponding times of prior months, the company said.

Q2 cash revenue collected, as a percentage of billed was 97.5%, with June at 96.2%, May at 97.6% and April at 98.6%.

Investor Jonathan Litt, who has a position in UDR, comments: "Rent collections and rental rate weakened throughout the second quarter. NYC/SF at the epicenter with no glimmers of hope."

Q2 combined same-store net operating income fell 4.0% Y/Y, driven by combined same-store revenue decline of 2.1% and combined same-store expense growth of 2.5%.

Q2 combined same-store operating margin was 70.2% vs. 71.5% a year ago.

Expects to close on refinancing its only remaining 2020 maturity, a $79.5M 4.35% fixed rate mortgage loan, with a $160.9M 2.62% 10.5-year secured loan in Q3.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

See consensus FFO estimate revisions for upcoming quarters:

Previously: UDR FFO misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (July 28)