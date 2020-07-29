KeyBanc is looking for strength in its preview of mobile gaming earnings, suggesting current guidance for the second half looks conservative and that record results may be in the offing.

It notes both Zynga (ZNGA +1.4% ) and Glu Mobile (GLUU +1.9% ) have robust game pipelines and are set to benefit from healthy consumer spending. Both stocks are rated Overweight.

Zynga's not only reporting against conservative guidance but also is likely to reflect upside from its acquisition of Peak, the bank says. It's generally in line with consensus and has an $11.50 price target, implying 19% upside.

Data points to exceptional growth for Glu in Q2, it says, and guidance for bookings growth of 4% in the second half is very conservative. Its forecasts here are also generally in line, and a $10 target here implies 7.3% upside.