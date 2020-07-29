Vedanta (VEDL, OTCPK:VDNRF) is seeking to increase the size of a planned loan to fund the delisting of its India unit by as much as $500M, Bloomberg reports.

The addition of a new part to the deal structure would take the total planned debt sought by Vedanta to as much as $3.25B, according to the report, which says the new loan tranche matures in April 2021 and is intended to give room to increase a planned offer for its Vedanta Ltd. unit if needed.

The proposed delisting is part of Chairman Anil Agarwal's plan to simplify his investments across a complex multi-tiered corporate structure.