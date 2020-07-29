A benchmark hearing gathering four tech-giant CEOs to testify together for the first time is set to begin.

Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos, Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook and Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Sundar Pichai will appear at the hearing of the House Judiciary Committee's Antitrust subcommittee, which was rescheduled from Monday.

While attention will be focused on the Q&A - as well as all eyes on the first testimony from Bezos - a good part of the news in the hearing comes from the CEOs' opening statements, published earlier.

You can follow the proceedings live at this link.

Updated 12:08 p.m.: We're still waiting for the hearing to start, but President Trump has weighed in just this minute: "If Congress doesn’t bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it!"

Updated 12:13 p.m.: Bloomberg is hearing that the hearing will be delayed about an hour to allow for cleaning the room; C-SPAN is expecting it will be at least another 15 minutes.

Updated 12:18 p.m.: The start time is now officially 1 p.m., according to multiple reports.