Equitable Group (OTC:EQGPF) reported Q2 revenue of C$131.33M (+6.9% Y/Y)

Capital Ratio of 14.0% was at the top end of management's target range and compares with 13.5% at March 31, 2020

Liquid assets were C$1.9B vs. C$1.6B Q2 2019.

Adjusted ROE was 13.8%, up from 8.4% in Q1 2020

Non-GAAP EPS was C$2.86, up 68% from Q1 2020

Deposits C$15.6B, up 8% from last year.

Commercial loan principal outstanding was C$8.6B, up 10% from last year

Declared a dividend of C$0.37 per common share, payable on September 30, 2020

