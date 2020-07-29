Canada Carbon (OTC:BRUZF) entered into a binding agreement with SilverStream SEZC, a subsidiary of Vox Royalty, to sell its 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the Red Chris South Project, operated in 70/30 JV by Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCPK:NCMGY -0.9% )and Imperial Metals, for cash consideration of C$225K.

The royalty has a partial 1.0% buyback right for C$1M and a right of first refusal in favour of the operator.

"This sale of a non-core royalty unlocks additional cash and allows us to focus on Canada Carbon’s core business of advancing the Miller Project toward production in a manner that will minimize environmental impact," Executive Chairman & CEO R. Bruce Duncan commented.