In response to Cannae Investment/Senator Investment's move to call for a special shareholder meeting in hopes of replacing most of CoreLogic's board, CoreLogic (CLGX +0.2% ) repeats its view that the Cannae/Senator proposal to acquire CLGX for $65 per share "significantly undervalues" the company.

"Our board is unanimous and highly confident in its belief that CoreLogic will be able to deliver significantly more value to shareholders than this opportunistic proposal," said CLGX Chairman Paul Folino in a statement.

He said the Cannae/Senator proposal fails to take into account CLGX's improved guidance. "Our outlook is supported by contracted revenue, continued efficiency improvements, and out transformed, less-cyclical business mix, which will be further enhanced by our recently announced planned divestitures of two lower-margin businesses," he said.

Earlier, Cannae/Senator accused CLGX of "deploying aggressive and irresponsible guidance practices", adding that the company is trying to spin a temporary surge in mortgage volume as evidence of "a spectacular turnaround."