After landing approval earlier this year, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (NYSE:PCG) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) began construction of a 182.5-megawatt lithium-ion battery energy storage system at PG&E's electric substation in Monterey County.

The system will be designed, constructed, and maintained by both companies, but owned and operated by PG&E. It includes installation of 256 Tesla Megapack battery units on 33 concrete slabs. Transformers and switchgears will also be installed along with the Megapacks to connect energy stored in the batteries with the 115 kilovolt electric transmission system.

Construction is expected to continue into early next year and PG&E aims to have the system fully operational in Q2 of 2021.

The BESS will have the capacity to store and dispatch up to 730 megawatt hours of energy to the electrical grid at a maximum rate of 182.5 MW for up to four hours during periods of high demand.

