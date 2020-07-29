Companhia Siderurgica's (SID +6.0% ) Q2 adjusted EBITDA reached R$1,925M in 2Q, 45% higher Q/Q, despite the global and domestic scenario troubled by the pandemic. Adjusted cash flow reached R$1,413M.

Q2 net revenue of R$6,221M, is 17% higher sequentially, mainly due to the recovery of production volumes and sales of iron ore. Though on Y/Y basis sales were down 10%.

Iron ore sale increased 38% sequentially to 7.7M ton. Slab production totaled 913k tons, +3.3% Q/Q, even with the stoppage of BF#2 at the end of May, showing the good performance of BF#3 post revamp.