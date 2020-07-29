It is a mixed bag on Starbucks (SBUX +3.7% ) from Wall Street analysts today after the company's Q2 earnings report.

Oppenheimer (Outperform): "We remain attracted to SBUX's long-term positioning (hence our unchanged Outperform rating), but continue to believe near-term estimates have a difficult risk/reward setup. Our unchanged 2021 EPS estimate sits below the Street's."

BTIG (Neutral): "Management expects U.S. sales to fully recover by the end of March with margins lagging by two quarters as the company invests in new formats and capabilities. We note that Starbucks is the only company in our coverage universe providing such an extended outlook, which is contingent upon no further economic disruptions or second virus wave. While we applaud management's efforts to provide investors transparency and guidance, China's sales recovery has already been pushed back by a quarter as the virus spiked in Beijing recently, and we fear this could be repeated... While we see the coronavirus issues as transitory, we believe the deleveraging associated with declining same-store sales of late will materially impact the company's earnings power. This lack of earnings visibility keeps us Neutral."

Bank of America: "SBUX's planning process assumes China and the U.S. fully recoup pre-Covid sales by the end of F’1Q and F’2Q 2021, respectively, which is on the aggressive side of our expected range of outcomes."

Cowen (Market Perform): "Our focus for SBUX is on the trajectory of sales improvement in both the U.S. and China amid COVID-19. We are more optimistic on the U.S., which had stronger performance prior to COVID-19. However, we point to U.S. traffic's historically strong +0.82 correlation with non-payroll growth that leads us to view a potential period of underperformance as likely if economic deterioration persists for a prolonged period following the eventual end of social distancing practices."

