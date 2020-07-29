Bloom Energy (BE -16.9% ) slumps to its lows of the day despite reporting a smaller than expected Q2 loss and higher than forecast revenues.

NextEra Energy Resources (NEE +0.6% ) CEO John Ketchum is out with a statement that a Bloom Energy executive incorrectly asserted that NextEra was a "financing partner."

NextEra's relationship with Bloom Energy is "limited to a recently acquired small fuel cell with an existing power purchase agreement on Long Island, New York," the company says. "We have no plans to engage in further business activities with Bloom Energy."

Bloom shares already had been heading lower after Q2 results that included a 13% Y/Y increase in unit sales but a lower average selling price of the systems customers were buying last year.

Shares had been rising steadily since mid-March as investors were attracted to alternative energy companies.