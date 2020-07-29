TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $887.64M (+26.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TAL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.