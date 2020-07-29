Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (-50.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $899.18M (-15.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ODFL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.