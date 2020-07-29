GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $403.78M (+24.2% Y/Y).

Analyst expect adjusted EBITDA of $5.4M vs guidance $5M.

Over the last 2 years, GRUB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 2 downward.