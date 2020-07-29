WEX (NYSE:WEX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (-39.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $349.01M (-21.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WEX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward.