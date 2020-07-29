Arrow Electronics Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 12:48 PM ETArrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)ARWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.38B (-13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.