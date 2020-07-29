Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (-37.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.26B (-20.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expects 2Q purchase volume estimate $990.86B vs. $1.15T in Q1; gross dollar volume estimate $1.35T vs. $1.57T in Q1.

Over the last 2 years, MA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward.