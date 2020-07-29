Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-83.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+42.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Analyst expect net bookings $1.05B vs guidance of ~$1.0B.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Electronic Arts: Staying Long Ahead Of Earnings, But Growth Could Moderate