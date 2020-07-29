Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-33.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $727.7M (-14.4% Y/Y).

Analyst expect gross margin of 67.5% vs guidance ~67-68%; operating margin of 24.3%.

Over the last 2 years, XLNX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.