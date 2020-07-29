AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-45.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.27B (+7.7% Y/Y).

Analyst expects R&D expenses of $1.31B vs. $1.36B in 2Q 2019.

Over the last 2 years, AZN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.