Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.97B (-0.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 49.3%, operating margin of 18.9%.

Over the last 2 years, PG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.