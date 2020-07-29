Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.10 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.88M (-67.0% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA is estimated at $15.9M.

Over the last 2 years, WYND has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.