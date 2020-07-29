Atlassian Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

  • Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $411.34M (+22.9% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expect adj. gross margin of 85.2% vs guidance ~85%; Adj. operating margin of 15.9% vs guidance 14-17%.
  • Over the last 2 years, TEAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 16 downward.
