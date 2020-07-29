Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) is planning a share offering to raise up to £1.5B ($1.9B) to plug a capital shortfall as a slow recovery in demand for air travel threatens the aviation industry, Reuters reports.

Rolls-Royce, whose shares have plunged nearly 60% since March, is in talks with BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies about the share sale, which could take place in September, according to the report.

The company, most of whose revenues come from airlines paying it for engine flying hours, has said it would burn through £3B in this year's H1 and expects another £1B outflow in H2.

Rolls recently announced job cuts totaling 3K across the U.K. as a part of its plan to slash its workforce by 20%.