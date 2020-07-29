Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.77B (+2.3% Y/Y).

Analyst expects R&D expenses of $1.41B vs. $1.4B in 2Q 2019.

Over the last 2 years, LLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.