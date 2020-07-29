Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.54B (+2.0% Y/Y).

Analysts expect of organic growth +4.9% and gross margin 32.8%.

Over the last 2 years, KHC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward.