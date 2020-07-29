Zendesk Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)ZENBy: SA News Team
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $240.54M (+23.6% Y/Y).
- Analyst expect Non-GAAP operating income of $10.1M vs guidance $8-12M; Non-GAAP operating margin of 4.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, ZEN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward.