Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-86.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.2M (-32.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CROX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.