Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.31B (-4.3% Y/Y).

Analysts see organic growth +5.4%, gross margin +33.6%, operating margin +12.8%.

Over the last 2 years, K has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.