W.R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-59.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $393.49M (-23.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GRA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.