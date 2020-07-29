Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-109.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $615.27M (-14.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TPX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Tempur Sealy Q2 2020: What To Expect Amidst The Pandemic