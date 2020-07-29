World Wrestling Entertainment Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)WWEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $230.84M (-14.2% Y/Y).
- Adjusted OIBDA is estimated at $49.3M.
- Over the last 2 years, WWE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.