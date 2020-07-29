Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (-33.5% Y/Y).

Expected gross margin of +33.6%.

Over the last 2 years, HBI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.