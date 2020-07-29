Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (-169.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.4M (-69.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GIL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.