Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-29.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.56B (-12.3% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Free cash flow of $2.59B.

Over the last 2 years, CMCSA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward.