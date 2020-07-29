El Pollo Loco Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETEl Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO)LOCOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-78.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $95.94M (-15.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOCO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.