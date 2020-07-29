Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-69.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $801.62M (-30.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.