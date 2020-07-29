Proofpoint Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETProofpoint, Inc. (PFPT)PFPTBy: SA News Team
- Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $253.43M (+18.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PFPT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 14 downward.
