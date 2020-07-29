B&G Foods Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020
- B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+57.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $515.25M (+38.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BGS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.