SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (vs. $1.71 in 2Q19) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $377.44M (-49.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SKYW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.