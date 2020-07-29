CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $328.76M (-13.6% Y/Y).

Analysts estimate 2Q adjusted EBITDAX at $183.1M.

Over the last 1 year, CNX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.