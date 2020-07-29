Altice USA Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)ATUSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATUS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.