United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (-44.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.42B (-3.5% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Operating income of $1.12B.

Over the last 2 years, UPS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward.