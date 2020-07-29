Fortress Transportation Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETFortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI)FTAIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (vs. $0.24 in 2Q19) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $94.88M (-40.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTAI has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.