2U Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ET2U, Inc. (TWOU)TWOUBy: SA News Team
- 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (+9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $175.22M (+29.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TWOU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.