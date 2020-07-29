Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $592.8M (-24.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ELAN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.